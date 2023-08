Wittgren is expected to elect free agency after being sent to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Kansas City announced Wednesday afternoon that Wittgren had been optioned to Omaha, but it would appear that the 32-year-old right-hander didn't actually have any minor-league options left. He had pitched to a 4.97 ERA and 18:11 K:BB through 29 innings of work this season out of the Royals' bullpen.