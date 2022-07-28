Henry (thumb) made the last two starts of his rehab assignment with the Marlins' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate at catcher and has gone 4-for-8 with a home run, a walk and two RBI through four games since beginning the assignment July 22.

Henry could shift his rehab assignment to a higher-level affiliate this weekend or early next week, but he'll still likely need to catch a full nine-inning game before reinstating him from Triple-A Jacksonville's 7-day injured list. The 25-year-old made the Marlins' Opening Day roster as the team's No. 2 backstop, but Nick Fortes has since solidified himself as the clear top backup to Jacob Stallings.