Nance (undisclosed) was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Jacksonville and placed on the 60-day injured list, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

This move clears out a 40-man roster spot for Matt Moore, whom the Marlins claimed off waivers from the Guardians on Tuesday afternoon. There is no exact diagnosis, but Nance has battled shoulder issues throughout the 2023 season and is now officially done for the year.