The Padres reassigned Nance to minor-league camp Saturday.

Nance signed with the Padres as a non-roster invitee in the offseason and had been competing for a spot in San Diego's bullpen, but he will end up missing the cut. Nance hasn't pitched in the majors since 2022 and logged a 1.29 ERA in the minors last season while working his way back from a shoulder injury.