Nance (shoulder) signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Dec. 10.

Nance elected to become a free agent after being outrighted off the 40-man roster in Miami last month. The 32-year-old right-hander missed the majority of the 2023 season due to shoulder issues, but he should be ready for the start of spring training. He had a 4.33 ERA and 57:21 K:BB in 43.2 innings with the Marlins in 2022.