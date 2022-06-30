The Marlins outrighted Astudillo to Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday.
Astudillo looks like he'll stick around in the Miami organization after he went unclaimed when he was exposed to waivers a few days earlier. Before losing his spot on the Marlins' 40-man roster, Astudillo appeared in 17 games with the big club and slashed .270/.289/.351 across 38 plate appearances.
