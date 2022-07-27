Astudillo will start at second base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Reds.

He'll be picking up his fourth consecutive start, including his third in a row at the keystone. With Brian Anderson (shoulder) recently joining Jazz Chisholm (back) and Jon Berti (groin) on the injured list, the Marlins could have a near-everyday role in the infield available for Astudillo or Luke Williams until at least one of the three injured players gets healthy.