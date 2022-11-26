Astudillo has signed with the SoftBank Hawks of the KBO, Nikkan Sports reports.
The 31-year-old infielder has had a 5.5 percent strikeout rate and 1.5 percent walk rate in 271 MLB plate appearances over the past two seasons, but he hit just .237 with eight home runs over that stretch. Astudillo could find offensive success in the KBO, but he will likely always be a defensive liability.
