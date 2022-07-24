Asudillo had his contract selected by the Marlins and will start at third base and bat eighth Sunday against the Pirates, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 30-year-old was designated for assignment and outrighted to Triple-A Jacksonville by Miami in late June, but he'll rejoin the big-league club Sunday with Brian Anderson (shoulder) headed to the injured list. Astudillo has a .270/.289/.351 slash line with one home run, four RBI and five runs in 17 games this year for the Marlins.