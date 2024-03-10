Edwards isn't in either lineup for Miami's split-squad games Sunday was seen wearing a boot on his left foot, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Manager Skip Schumaker said Edwards is dealing with some inflammation but could be back in the lineup "in the next couple of days." The 24-year-old hasn't seen game action since March 5, and every day he's unavailable hurts his chances of cracking the Marlins' Opening Day roster.