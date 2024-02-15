Edwards might get squeezed off the Marlins' big-league roster to begin the season, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old showed off his speed in his major-league debut last season, slashing .295/.329/.33 over 84 plate appearances and going 5-for-5 on steal attempts. Unfortunately for Edwards, the Marlins also have Nick Gordon and Vidal Brujan in camp competing for a utility role as well, and while all three players have similar skill sets, the latter two are out of minor-league options. Unless Edwards significantly outplays one of them this spring, he may have to begin 2024 back at Triple-A Jacksonville.