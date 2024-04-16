Edwards (foot) is healing up after a recent follow-up appointment with a podiatrist, but he remains without a clear timeline to resume baseball activities, MLB.com reports.

Edwards didn't appear in any Grapefruit League games after March 5, but he resumed hitting and throwing at the Marlins' spring training complex in late March before he was later revealed to be dealing with a foot infection. He's been shut down from activities ever since, but after his recent appointment was apparently positive, he could be cleared to start working out again soon. Edwards likely won't be ready to return from the 10-day injured list for at least another couple of weeks.