Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, a run scored and an RBI in Thursday's 9-4 win over the Cardinals.

It was a strong Mets debut for the veteran first baseman. Gonzalez hit sixth behind Todd Frazier on Opening Day, a spot that may not afford him a lot of run-producing opportunities over the course of the season, and given the playing time he's expected to lose to Wilmer Flores over the course of the season, the 35-year-old's best fantasy fit at this point in his career may be as an occasional DFS play.