Gonzalez held a workout for teams earlier in January, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

The 36-year-old seems fully intent on playing in 2019, but he's unlikely to have much of a market after slashing .237/.299/.373 with only six home runs in 187 plate appearances last season with the Mets. If he's willing to accept a minor-league deal, Gonzalez shouldn't have much trouble getting a look in a big-league camp this spring, but the odds are probably against him making an Opening Day roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories