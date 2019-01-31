Adrian Gonzalez: Stages workout for teams
Gonzalez held a workout for teams earlier in January, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
The 36-year-old seems fully intent on playing in 2019, but he's unlikely to have much of a market after slashing .237/.299/.373 with only six home runs in 187 plate appearances last season with the Mets. If he's willing to accept a minor-league deal, Gonzalez shouldn't have much trouble getting a look in a big-league camp this spring, but the odds are probably against him making an Opening Day roster.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies for outfield
Outfield isn't the deepest it's ever been, but it's never lacking in breaking and sleeper candidates,...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
Outfield is, by nature, a robust position, but it's not so deep at the top, as Scott White's...
-
Strategies for shortstop
Think shortstop is the sad position it used to be? Not by a long shot, says our Scott Whit...
-
Shortstops Tiers 1.0
Though long regarded as a weak position, shortstop has added so much talent over the years...
-
Strategies for third base
Third base looks to be one of the deepest positions in 2019, according to Scott White, with...
-
Third Base Tiers 1.0
Third base is shaping up to be the deepest position in 2019 drafts, as Scott White's tiers...