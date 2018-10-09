Gonzalez told MLB Network Radio on Tuesday that he plans to play next season.

Gonzalez opened the season as the Mets' primary first baseman, but he was cut loose after hitting just .237/.299/.373 with six homers through 54 games. It sounds like veteran first baseman wants to play one more season before retiring in an effort to end his playing career on a positive note. Seeing as Gonzalez has played in just 125 game over the past two seasons, hitting .240/.292/.363 with nine homers over that stretch, he doesn't figure to carry much fantasy value even if he does latch on somewhere.

More News
Our Latest Stories