Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Situated on bench Thursday
Gonzalez is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.
Gonzalez will take his usual seat on the bench with a southpaw in Jose Quintana starting for the Cubs. Jay Bruce will pick up a start at first base in his stead, opening up a spot for Jose Bautista to start in the outfield.
More News
-
Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Drives in two Wednesday•
-
Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Pops sixth homer Tuesday•
-
Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Out of Monday's lineup•
-
Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Out of lineup against lefty•
-
Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Heads to bench against lefty•
-
Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Not in lineup against southpaw•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....