Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Drives in two Wednesday
Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Braves.
He's now racked up a .313/.353/.469 slash line over his last 10 games with a homer, four RBI and four runs, although the home run and all the RBI have come in his last three contests. Gonzalez's production will likely remain spotty hitting sixth in an inconsistent Mets offense, but the 36-year-old is still capable of making a contribution in deeper fantasy formats.
