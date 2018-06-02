Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Records base knock
Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with two RBI during Friday's loss to the Cubs.
Gonzalez drove in two runs in the eighth with a single to center, but it wasn't enough as the Cubs rallied to win 7-4. Through 47 games this season, he's slashing .260/.325/.411 with six home runs and 26 RBI.
