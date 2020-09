Gimenez exited Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals due to right oblique tightness, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports

Gimenez tweaked his oblique during an at-bat in the top of the second inning, and the injury could bring his promising rookie season to an end. If he's indeed sidelined for the final two games of the regular season, Amed Rosario could take over as the shortstop.