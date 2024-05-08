Gimenez went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 11-7 loss to the Tigers.

After ending April with three straight multi-hit efforts, Gimenez has gone a mere 5-for-26 over seven contests to begin May. The steal was his first since April 28. The second baseman is at a .263/.333/.353 slash line through 151 plate appearances, but he's mustered just nine extra-base hits, including only one homer, after logging 15 long balls, 27 doubles and five triples in 153 games a year ago. Gimenez is also striking out at a career-low 15.9 percent rate, though he may need to give back some of his plate discipline to produce more power.