Gimenez went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 win over the Twins.

Gimenez has warmed up dramatically with four straight two-hit games, though he has just one extra-base hit in that span. The second baseman is 9-for-20 (.450) with two steals and four RBI during a five-game hitting streak. The surge has him up to a .267/.326/.364 slash line with two home runs, 23 RBI, 23 runs scored and seven thefts through 42 contests.