Gimenez went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Mets.

Gimenez provided a key blast in Cleveland's comeback victory, ripping a three-run homer off Jose Quintana with two outs in the sixth inning to tie the game 3-3. While the long ball was Gimenez's lone hit in the three-game series, he's gone 14-for-39 (.359) with three homers in his last 10 contests. The 25-year-old second baseman is now slashing .266/.327/.386 with four homers, 30 RBI, 28 runs scored and seven steals across 47 games this season.