Gimenez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's win over Minnesota.

Gimenez went deep for a two-run blast in the first inning. He's hit three home runs over his last 18 games after beginning the year in a 26-game drought. Gimenez has gone 12-for-24 over his last six games, boosting his slash line to .277/.337/.387 with 12 extra-base hits and seven steals. He's hitting .300 with a .795 OPS and a 6:8 BB:K over his last 20 appearances.