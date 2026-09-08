Gimenez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Athletics.

Gimenez supplied the RBI double during Toronto's seventh-inning rally. He also homered to tie the game in the ninth, but the Athletics were able to walk it off in their half of the frame. Gimenez hasn't gone hitless in consecutive games since late July, providing a steady bat in the bottom third of the order. He's hitting .244 with a .652 OPS, nine homers, 54 RBI, 36 runs scored, 21 doubles, one triple and 20 stolen bases over 134 contests this season.