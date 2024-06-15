Gimenez went 2-for-4 with one RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Gimenez has two steals over his last three games, giving him 11 thefts on the year. The second baseman has struggled at the plate in June, batting .206 (7-for-34) over eight contests, but he continues to see a starting role even after a recent run of the Guardians facing four left-handed starters in a six-game span. For the season, Gimenez is slashing .266/.320/.363 with four home runs, 35 RBI, 35 runs scored, 10 doubles and one triple.