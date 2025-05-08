Gimenez (quad) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels.

Gimenez made an early exit from Wednesday's contest due to right quad tightness, and he'll take a day off Thursday while he continues to recover. His absence will put Ernie Clement at second base and open a spot in the lineup for Nathan Lukes to start in left field while batting ninth. It was also announced that Gimenez underwent an MRI on Thursday, but the results are still unknown, per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic.