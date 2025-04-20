Gimenez went 3-for-6 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-4 extra-innings loss to the Mariners.
The second baseman snapped an 0-for-15 skid with his first three-hit performance of the season. The slump cut into Gimenez's rate stats, but he's still offered plenty of fantasy value -- through his first 21 games as a Blue Jay he's slashing .215/.300/.380 with three homers, seven steals, eight RBI and 14 runs.
