Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gimenez was removed from Wednesday's game against the Angels due to right quad tightness.

The Blue Jays are labelling Gimenez's removal as precautionary, which is a good sign that the infielder isn't dealing with anything too serious. If his quad continues to bother him Thursday, the Jays may give him a day off, but a trip to the injured list doesn't seem imminent.

More News