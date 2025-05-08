Gimenez was removed from Wednesday's game against the Angels due to right quad tightness.
The Blue Jays are labelling Gimenez's removal as precautionary, which is a good sign that the infielder isn't dealing with anything too serious. If his quad continues to bother him Thursday, the Jays may give him a day off, but a trip to the injured list doesn't seem imminent.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Grabbing seat Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Swipes eighth bag•
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Three hits against M's•
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Getting first day off•
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Busy on basepaths Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Power surge continues Monday•