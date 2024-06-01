Gimenez is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus the Nationals.
Gimenez will take a seat as Cleveland faces left-hander Mitchell Parker on the mound Saturday. Gabriel Arias will draw the start at second base and bat seventh against Washington.
