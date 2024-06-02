Gimenez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Gimenez took a seat Saturday against southpaw Mitchell Parker, but the lefty-hitting infielder will remain on the bench for the series finale versus the Nationals even while a right-hander (Jake Irvin) takes the bump for Washington. The Guardians may have just been looking to get an extended break for Gimenez, who had started in every game dating back to May 10 before his back-to-back absences. Daniel Schneemann was called up from Triple-A Columbus earlier Sunday and will pick up his first MLB start in place of Gimenez at the keystone.