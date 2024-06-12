Gimenez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Reds.

Gimenez has gone 4-for-26 (.154) over six games in June, and he hasn't drawn a walk in that span. The second baseman has maintained fairly steady playing time, but he's hit lower in the order with the Guardians facing a southpaw in three of their last four games. That may be a factor in his quiet stretch, though he's still doing well overall with a .263/.318/.363 slash line, four home runs, 10 steals, 33 RBI and 35 runs scored across 60 contests.