Gimenez went 2-for-4 with two RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.

Gimenez contributed an RBI single in the second inning and a sacrifice fly in the ninth. He's hit safely in three straight games after going 0-for-15 over the previous four contests. The second baseman is up to a .255/.318/.357 slash line with six steals, two home runs, 23 RBI, 23 runs scored, eight doubles and a triple over 40 contests. While his power is slightly down this year, the rest of his offense is roughly in line with where he was at in 2023.