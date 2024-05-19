Gimenez went 3-for-5 with two RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Twins.

That's five multi-hit efforts in a row for Gimenez, and Saturday saw the second baseman earn his second three-hit game of the season. While he's making steady contact lately, he has just two extra-base hits over his last six contests. Gimenez is slashing .276/.333/.371 with two home runs, seven stolen bases, 25 RBI, 24 runs scored, eight doubles and a triple of 190 plate appearances as the Guardians' usual No. 2 hitter.