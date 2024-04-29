Gimenez went 2-for-4 with a walk, one RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to Atlanta.

Gimenez went 2-for-18 with three RBI and a steal over five games from April 19-25, a cold spell that resulted in him getting a day off Friday. He's bounced back with a pair of multi-hit efforts over the weekend. The second baseman is up to four steals on five attempts this season. He's slashing .275/.345/.343 with 15 RBI, 15 runs scored, five doubles and a triple through 117 plate appearances, but he's yet to hit a home run in 2024.