Gimenez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox.

The lefty-hitting infielder will get a break as Cleveland takes on southpaw pitcher Garrett Crochet. Gimenez is out of the starting lineup for the first time since April 26 and slashed .229/.288/.333 with five RBI and one home run in that 12-game stretch.

