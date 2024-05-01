Gimenez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 10-9 extra-inning loss to the Astros.

Gimenez started the Guardians' comeback with a two-run blast in the sixth inning. The second baseman has logged three straight multi-hit efforts following a recent 0-for-11 skid. For the season, he's slashing .280/.347/.374 with one homer, 17 RBI, 17 runs scored, four stolen bases, five doubles and a triple over 122 plate appearances. He continues to see a starting role and frequently bats second in the lineup against right-handers.