Gimenez went 1-for-4 with two RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 10-2 win over the Athletics.

Gimenez is just 5-for-25 over his last six games, but he's driven in six runs in that span. None of those hits have gone for extra bases. The second baseman started 2024 hot, so it's not surprising he's cooled off a bit. Gimenez is slashing .291/.356/.380 with three steals, 13 RBI, 14 runs scored, five doubles and a triple over 91 plate appearances, but he's yet to hit a home run this season.