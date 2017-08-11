Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Dealing with hand injury
Manager Terry Collins said Cabrera has been hindered by a left hand injury over the past few days, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
The ailment explains Cabrera's absence from the starting lineup over the past three days, though it's unclear as to the severity of the injury at this point. Consider the veteran infielder to be day-to-day heading into the weekend, meaning Neil Walker will likely continue starting at the hot corner while Jose Reyes or Wilmer Flores take over at second base.
More News
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Sitting again Friday•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Held out again Thursday•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Ends mini-slump with three hits•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Positioned on bench Sunday•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Crosses plate three times in Friday's win•
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...