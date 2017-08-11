Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Dealing with hand injury

Manager Terry Collins said Cabrera has been hindered by a left hand injury over the past few days, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

The ailment explains Cabrera's absence from the starting lineup over the past three days, though it's unclear as to the severity of the injury at this point. Consider the veteran infielder to be day-to-day heading into the weekend, meaning Neil Walker will likely continue starting at the hot corner while Jose Reyes or Wilmer Flores take over at second base.