Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Should see regular time at second base

Cabrera figures to see consistent playing time at second base after the Mets signed third baseman Todd Frazier, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Cabrera was formerly in the mix to play third base during the 2018 campaign, however, his role quickly changed after the Mets signed Frazier on Monday night. With third base solidified, Cabrera will be used at second or off the bench. The 32-year-old batted .280 with 14 home runs and 59 RBI a season ago, and will look to replicate those numbers in the upcoming year.