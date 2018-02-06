Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Should see regular time at second base
Cabrera figures to see consistent playing time at second base after the Mets signed third baseman Todd Frazier, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Cabrera was formerly in the mix to play third base during the 2018 campaign, however, his role quickly changed after the Mets signed Frazier on Monday night. With third base solidified, Cabrera will be used at second or off the bench. The 32-year-old batted .280 with 14 home runs and 59 RBI a season ago, and will look to replicate those numbers in the upcoming year.
More News
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Leading candidate for third base job•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Club picks up 2018 option•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Not in Sunday lineup•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Powers Mets to win in extras•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Sitting out Monday afternoon•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Positioned on bench Sunday•
-
Podcast: Early-round questions
We’ll provide some clarity on several early-round picks and discuss strategies for dynasty...
-
Dynasty startup mock draft
Starting a dynasty league? Chances are your first draft will look sort of like this one, with...
-
Podcast: Sophomore slump?
Investigating the dreaded sophomore slump on today’s Podcast, plus Fantasy combos and listener...
-
Prospects-only draft for dynasty leagues
We recently held our first ever prospects-only dynasty league mock draft, and once Shohei Ohtani...
-
Busts 1.0: Minimizing damage
Every draft pool has a few bad eggs who don't seem likely to live up to their going rate. In...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...