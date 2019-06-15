Pounders was traded from the Indians to the Mets on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations.

The Mets did not immediately confirm that Pounders will join the major-league team, but Anthony DiComo of MLB.com seemed to imply that the righty will join the big club immediately, saying Tyler Bashlor was send packing to Triple-A because of Pounders' acquisition. Pounders has had little success at the major-league level so far in his career, but he had a great run with Columbus this year, posting a 2.31 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 46:11 K:BB in 35 innings with the Indians' top minor-league affiliate.