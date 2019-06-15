Mets' Brooks Pounders: Traded to Mets
Pounders was traded from the Indians to the Mets on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations.
The Mets did not immediately confirm that Pounders will join the major-league team, but Anthony DiComo of MLB.com seemed to imply that the righty will join the big club immediately, saying Tyler Bashlor was send packing to Triple-A because of Pounders' acquisition. Pounders has had little success at the major-league level so far in his career, but he had a great run with Columbus this year, posting a 2.31 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 46:11 K:BB in 35 innings with the Indians' top minor-league affiliate.
