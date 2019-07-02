Pounders was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Pounders has struggled to find his stride since being traded to the Mets in mid-June, compiling a 6.14 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with five strikeouts over 7.1 innings out of the bullpen. He'll head down to the minors in an effort to gain back his confidence.

