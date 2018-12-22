Pounders agreed to a minor-league contract with Cleveland on Friday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Pounders was cast off Colorado's 40-man roster in mid-July and became a free agent after the season. He appeared in 14 games for the Rockies in 2018, accruing a 7.63 ERA and 1.76 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 15.1 frames. Pounders is expected to begin the 2019 campaign at Triple-A Columbus.

