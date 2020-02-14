Play

Pounders signed with the Rays as a non-roster invitee Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 29-year-old has 45.2 big-league innings under his belt, most recently pitching 7.1 innings for the Mets last season. With a career 8.47 ERA, his odds of filling a significant role for the Rays this season appear quite slim.

