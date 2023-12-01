The Mets claimed Hummel off waivers from the Mariners on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Hummel, 29, went 2-for-23 at the plate during his time with the Mariners in 2023 but slashed .262/.409/.435 with eight homers and 26 steals at Triple-A Tacoma. He offers unique versatility with an ability to catch and also play the outfield. New Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns was the Brewers' general manager when they drafted Hummel in 2016.