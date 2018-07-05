Oswalt didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's win, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two over four innings against the Blue Jays.

Making just his second career start in the majors, Oswalt was limited to 65 pitches (42 strikes) and thus didn't last long enough to qualify for the win, but it was overall a solid bounce-back performance from his first start. With both Noah Syndergaard (finger) and Jason Vargas (calf) nursing injuries, the 24-year-old could remain in the rotation for the time being, though his overall numbers at both Triple-A Las Vegas (5.32 ERA) and in the majors (7.94 ERA) make for a risky streaming option.