Mets' Corey Oswalt: Likely to be called up
Oswalt is expected to be promoted to the majors soon, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
The pitching prospect is scheduled to start for the Mets' Triple-A affiliate Tuesday, but it seems like the Mets want his arm in the big leagues since Jason Vargas (hand) is taking longer to recover than expected. Oswalt only lasted four innings in his first start of the season, but he produced a stellar 2.28 ERA in 24 starts for Double-A Binghamton last season. The move isn't official yet, so it's unclear how the roster will be adjusted to accommodate his arrival.
More News
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...