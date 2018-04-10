Oswalt is expected to be promoted to the majors soon, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

The pitching prospect is scheduled to start for the Mets' Triple-A affiliate Tuesday, but it seems like the Mets want his arm in the big leagues since Jason Vargas (hand) is taking longer to recover than expected. Oswalt only lasted four innings in his first start of the season, but he produced a stellar 2.28 ERA in 24 starts for Double-A Binghamton last season. The move isn't official yet, so it's unclear how the roster will be adjusted to accommodate his arrival.