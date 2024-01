Castillo was designated for assignment by the Mets on Friday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Castillo was just claimed off waivers from Arizona a week ago but will make way for Sean Manaea, whose two-year deal with the Mets is now official. While Castillo has mostly struggled at the highest level, he had a .431 OBP at Triple-A last season, so a team with a lesser 40-man roster may give him a shot.