The Phillies claimed Castillo off waivers from the Yankees on Monday.

Castillo has now been in four organizations this offseason as he continues to bounce around via waivers. The utility player hasn't found his footing at the major-league level to this point but slashed .313/.431/.410 in 556 plate appearances with Arizona's Triple-A affiliate in Reno last season. He'll compete for a reserve role in Philadelphia.