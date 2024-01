Castillo was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Monday.

The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Matt Gage. Castillo himself was a waiver claim of the Yankees earlier this month and could be on the move again. The 26-year-old has struggled during his major-league chances but slashed .313/.431/.410 in 556 plate appearances at the Triple-A level in 2023.