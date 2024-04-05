The Twins acquired Castillo from the Orioles on Friday in exchange for cash consideration, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Castillo will provide some quality infield organizational depth with Royce Lewis (quad) out and he's capable of playing the outfield, as well. The 26-year-old has now been in six different organizations since December, as he spent much of the offseason bouncing around via waivers. He will not be on the Twins' 40-man roster, as he had been outrighted off the Orioles' 40-man roster back in February.